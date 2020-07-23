Reidenbach, William
1930 - 2020
William John Reidenbach, passed on to his heavenly reward on July 20, 2020 in Delaware, OH. He died peacefully with his wife and children around him. Bill was born July 7, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Frederick Atlee Reidenbach and Ruth CoVan Reidenbach. He graduated from North High School in 1948 and married Joann Raudebaugh in 1954. A third-generation Buckeye, Bill earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and a law degree from Ohio State, where he was Student Senate President and Chief Justice of Student Court. He was a member of the Bucket and Dipper and Sphinx honoraries, Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. For most of his career Bill was general counsel for Columbus Mutual Life Insurance Co. (now Western and Southern). He also worked at the Ohio Dept. of Securities and taught business law at Ohio State. At the time Bill became an Eagle Scout, he was the youngest boy in Franklin County ever to achieve that rank. He continued to lead a full and inquisitive life, always laughing, learning, and tackling new projects. He could fix anything, grow anything, and engage anyone in conversation from toddler to senator. One of his proudest creations was a mahogany Chippendale chair he designed himself and carved with hand tools. One of his greatest joys was his tree farm in Monson, Maine, where he maintained a 200-year-old house and barn for decades. Bill was a devoted member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Delaware, OH and Union Church in Greenville, Maine. He once served on the board of the Seal of Ohio Girl Scout Council and was founder and first president of the national Early American Pattern Glass Society. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Gerald, who died in service to his country during WWII. Left to cherish Bill's memory are his beloved wife of 66 years, Jo; son, Frederick "Fritz" (Gayle) of London, OH; daughters, Faith Reidenbach (Beverly Caley) of Gainesville, FL, Amy Bowen (Sean) of Marietta, GA, and Emily Jorgenson of Reynoldsburg, OH; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. The family deeply appreciates the staff at Willow Brook Christian Home and Willow Brook Christian Village who cared for Bill so compassionately in his final months. There will be a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
