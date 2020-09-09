1/
William Rhodes
Rhodes, William
William Dale Rhodes, 73, of Johnstown, OH, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born in Columbus and lived also in South Bloomingville and Johnstown. After graduating from Johnstown High School, Bill served with the Marines in Vietnam. Following his service, he attended and graduated from The Ohio State University, where he focused on forestry and conservation. Although he did not pursue this area in his career, he retained his lifelong love of the outdoors, roaming woods and searching for mushrooms. He worked on Congressman John Ashbrook's Johnstown staff for several years, followed by a long stint with the U.S. Postal Service, primarily as a deliverer in Johnstown. He leaves his two sisters, Sarah Rhodes of San Francisco, CA and Margaret Rhodes of Marblehead, MA; as well as several cousins. Bill's friends and family will fondly remember his loving attentions and the stories he told. A private graveside service will take place at Green Hill Cemetery. Arrangements handled by CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Those wishing to express condolences may make a contribution in his memory to the charity of their choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
