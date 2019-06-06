|
|
Riley, William
1936 - 2019
William J. Riley "Bill", passed away May 31, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Lucasville, Ohio after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He retired after 40 years with AEP and spent a couple years in the service as a paratrooper. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 60 years; son, Shawn Riley; daughter, Marie Herring; and three grandchildren. Shirley and Bill were blessed to travel frequently, enjoy a mobile home and boat at Indian Lake, and loved having parties for every occasion at their beautiful home outside of Lancaster. Bill was a hard worker and there was nothing he wouldn't tackle. When their friends would call and the wife would say "please let Bill come over," I need some work done because I have a husband who is worthless. Then they would ask "Do you know how lucky you are to have him?" I know that God has probably already put him to work in heaven. (Neptune Society, 614-529-5088).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019