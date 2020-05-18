Ruffin IV, William
William "Bill" Ruffin IV, age 30; 11a.m. Public Visitation followed by 12Noon Private Family Funeral Service Thursday, May 21, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.