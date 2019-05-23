Savage, William

1947 - 2019

William Wesley Savage, age 71, was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born July 14, 1947. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Stephen E. Savage. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years; sons, Daniel C. Savage, John E. Savage; two grandsons, Andy M. Savage, Jacob R. Savage; sister, Beverly Gibson; brother, Glen Edward Savage; and sister, Sharon Hunter. Bill Savage was a great man, very proud union man and worker and just a true American. He bled red, white and blue. He had real values and beliefs in doing things the right way, help others, work hard, and just be a good neighbor. Most of all he was a true family man. He never would let his wife out of his sight and spent as much time as he could with his family. He made sure he taught his family the importance of family, and an honest day's work and just being decent. Bill was a Vietnam veteran and served from November 9, 1966 to August 28, 1968 To all the local 969, U.A.W and his Gm friends, you all meant very much to him and he loved what he did and working with each of you. William's family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019