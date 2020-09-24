1/
William (Mitchell) Schirtzinger Jr.
1974 - 2020
William "Bill" Albert (Mitchell Jr.) Schirtzinger, age 46, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family following a chronic illness. The son of William "Bill" A. and Patricia A. (Mahan) Mitchell Sr., he was born on February 27, 1974 in Belaire, OH. A funeral service will take place at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High St., Columbus on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 5pm, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Ron Scott, and Rev. James Seamus Dillard. To read Bill's complete obituary, or to leave online condolences, please visit:
www.OhioCremation.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
SEP
26
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
