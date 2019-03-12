|
Schmidt, William
1925 - 2019
The Rev. William Schmidt, age 93, died March 11, 2019. He was the son of Dr. W.F. and Mrs. Anne Schmidt. Born in Spokane, WA and raised in St. Paul and Moorhead, MN. In his junior year of high school, the family moved to Youngstown, OH and Bill graduated from Rayan High School. Bill enlisted in the ASTRP and began his military life at Fort Benning, GA. He joined the 100th Division in Ft. Bragg, NC and went overseas to be a part of the 7th Army. On New Years Day, 1945, his squad was over run and surrendered by its Sargent. Bill spent four months as a POW mostly in a work camp. At war's end he was treated at a MASH unit and then at the American Hospital in Paris. He received his Honorable Discharge. He enrolled at Capital University in Columbus and continued in the Lutheran Seminary there and began his 38 years as a Lutheran Pastor in 1952. He served six congregations: Chicago Church of the Cross, First Lutheran in Beaver Dam, WI, Hope Lutheran in Dayton, OH, Grace Lutheran in Lancaster, OH, Faith Lutheran in Memphis, TN and St. Paul's in Ironton, OH. After retirement in Columbus he became active in several Veterans groups including the American Ex-Prisoners of War, serving on their National Board and as National Commander 1999-2000, allowing him with his beloved wife, Deanie, to breakfast in the White House twice. He remained active at Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall. He was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame 2004. He has served over ten years in the Columbus USO, and as host at Motts Military Museum in Groveport. He has shared his story at a number of schools including over a dozen times at Worthington Kilbourne High School. He is survived by his wife, Haroldean "Deanie"; sons, Fred, James, and Robert; daughters, Rebecca Fisher and Mary (Jack) Kovaleski; as well as his wife's two daughters, Audrey Lee and Theresa Whiting; son, Jeff (Monica) Lee; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Friends may call Friday 5-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service Saturday 10 AM, Faith Lutheran Church, 730 Collingwood Ave. Pastor Jerome Taylor officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
