William E. Schwartz, age 85, of Hilliard, passed away April 17, 2020 at the Laurels of Hilliard. William graduated from Central High School Class of 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S Coral Sea, retired from Nickels Bakery as a Supervisor for 35 years, a long-time member of West Park Methodist Church, 50 years Master Mason Magnolia (Turner) Lodge #20, a member of the American Legion Post 614, an avid golfer and loved watching the Cincinnati Reds. William is preceded in death by parents Aloysius and Mary Schwartz, nephew Todd Schwartz, former wife Mabel Schwartz. Survived by wife, Peggy Schwartz; and former wife, Nancy (Miller) Gardner; daughters, Mary (Stu) Fullmer of London, OH, Jill Schwartz of London, OH; sons, Jeff (Cindy) Schwartz of Fargo N. Dakota, James (Amber) Schwartz of Conneaut, OH; grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan Fullmer, Lainey Schwartz, Skyler and Connor Schwartz, Chris (JC) Schwartz; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck (Ruth) Schwartz of Batavia, OH; sister, Adaline Gantley of Columbus, OH. The family would like to give thanks to the Praise Team of, Barbara, Judy, and Tom from the Hilliard Church of Christ Bible Study and communion served to Bill at the Laurels of Hilliard. Due to the current health crisis with the CoVid-19, there will be a private service only with Danny Vanscoy officiating. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilliard Church of Christ, 4500 Avery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026 or Vitas Hospice, 655 Metro Place, Dublin, OH 43017. Arrangements completed by TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020