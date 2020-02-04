|
|
Giroux, William Scott
1940 - 2020
William Scott Giroux, 59 of Ashville, OH passed away on Mon. Feb. 3, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born on April 16, 1960 to the late Robert and Marion (Malecek) Giroux in Chicago, IL. William worked as a Claims Manager for Nationwide for 40 yrs. He was a dedicated husband and loving father. He was an avid sports fan, a lover of cars and enjoyed nothing more than a round of 18 on his favorite golf course. Besides his parents, William is preceded in death by brother John; niece Christina Giroux; father-in-law Bill Raymond and sister-in-law Rhonda Raymond. William is survived by loving wife of 33 years Jill R. (Raymond) Giroux; a son Scott (Kelly) Giroux of Hillard; brothers Roger (Robin) Giroux and Robert (Sue) Giroux; sister Gwen Giroux; mother-in-law Sally Raymond; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws Anna Giroux, Lisa (John) Langley, Billie Raymond, Tonya (Steve) Clay and Bill (Lorerrie) Raymond; nieces who were like daughters Paige and Amanda; niece Laura (Brad) Pendy and numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Fri. Feb. 7th with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 8th with Rev. Christopher Richardson at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103. Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or stjude.org/memorial. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020