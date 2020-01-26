|
Sedlock Sr., William
William T. Sedlock Sr., born November 15, 1931, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home after a 13 year battle with Alzheimer's on Saturday January 25, 2020. Lovingly cared for at home by his loving wife of 66 years E. Lois (Brown) Sedlock. Beloved father of Christine (Douglas) Ogden, Theresa S. Sedlock, Bill Sedlock Jr. and Stephen (Terry) Sedlock. Also survived by grandchildren Rebecca Ries, T.J. Smith, Jeff Mendenhall Sr., Jessica Sedlock, Tim Sedlock, Trisha (Daniel) Rogers and Dan Sedlock; 7.3 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Audrey Sedlock and Janice (Merlin) Millican; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Stephen P. and Margaret; brothers Ralph and Eugene; sisters-in-law Joyce Ryder and Karen Liston. Bill served in the Korean War in the USAF and received the Korean War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. He retired from the U.S.P.S. after 32 years of service and Whitehall City Schools after 33 years of service. Bill always loved to be around people and enjoyed family gatherings and sweets. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Wednesday at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, where procession will form. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
