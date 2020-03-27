|
|
Shalosky, William
William Meridith Shalosky, passed away peacefully in his sleep on 3/25/20. He was 67 yrs old. He graduated from Ohio State University and worked as a geologist spending his career overseas and in the western parts of the United States with an ore mine named after him for its discovery. His first love was for the western mountains and considered Denver his home. He is survived by his siblings, Patty Anthony, Mary Bluteau, Larry Shalosky, Tony Shalosky, Denise McLaughlin and spouse, Mark Shalosky and spouse, Jeff Shalosky, Kevin Shalosky; and numerous nieces and nephews. No funeral services have been planned. Trees can be planted in his name thru the Arbor Day Foundation: www.arborday.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020