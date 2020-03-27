Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Shalosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Shalosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Shalosky Obituary
Shalosky, William
William Meridith Shalosky, passed away peacefully in his sleep on 3/25/20. He was 67 yrs old. He graduated from Ohio State University and worked as a geologist spending his career overseas and in the western parts of the United States with an ore mine named after him for its discovery. His first love was for the western mountains and considered Denver his home. He is survived by his siblings, Patty Anthony, Mary Bluteau, Larry Shalosky, Tony Shalosky, Denise McLaughlin and spouse, Mark Shalosky and spouse, Jeff Shalosky, Kevin Shalosky; and numerous nieces and nephews. No funeral services have been planned. Trees can be planted in his name thru the Arbor Day Foundation: www.arborday.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -