William "Bill" Sherman
1948 - 2020
William J. "Bill" Sherman, age 72, of Dublin, OH died on Dec 3, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He was born on Sept 9, 1948 in Napoleon, OH to Richard and Donna Sherman. A landscape Architect for ODOT for 38 years, Bill graduated from THE Ohio State University, and was an avid Buckeye fan. He was a board member of Dublin Zoning Appeals and Kiwanis Club of Dublin, a lover of gardening, music, art, theater, and being with family and friends. Bill was kind, loving, warm, witty, and generous. He had a boisterous personality, hearty laugh, and a zest for life. He was preceded in death by wife Margaret J. "Peggy" Sherman on Dec 31, 2003. He is survived by his children Dana (Sherif) El-Shazly of Dublin, Kara Sherman (Katie Miller) of Columbus, Drew Sherman (Lisa Sekerak) of Worthington; grandson Xavier El-Shazly; granddaughters Annalise, Riley, and Mckinley Sherman; sister Carol (Bob) Phillips; brother Terrence Sherman; brother-in- law Dave (Julie) Morris; sister-in-law Mary Beth (Bob) Noble; nieces and nephews; and lifelong best friend Lee Hill. SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN is assisting the family with a celebration of Bill's life, which will take place when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to ALS Association. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
