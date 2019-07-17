|
Slay, William
1933 - 2019
William A. Slay, age 85 of Newark, OH, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on July 16, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1933 to the late Clark and Gladys (Edwards) Slay in Newark, OH. William served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army and retired from GE. He loved his family, golfing, and anything outdoors. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Marilyn Slay and brother Dave Slay. William is survived by his daughters Tawney Slay-Johnston and Cindy (John) Fike, grandchildren Alix Johnston, Kevin Corica and Kelli Corica, great granddaughter Riley Corica, sister Phyllis (Dan) Stuart, as well as many nieces and nephews. Per William's request a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019