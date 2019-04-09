|
|
Smith, William
1932 - 2019
William Henry Smith, age 87, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born March 3, 1932 at Leon (Mason County) West Virginia. Class of 1950 Point Pleasant High School. Retired from Scrivners after 37 years of driving a truck. Member of Teamsters Local 284. Member of Redeemers on Courtright Church. Preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Audrey (McDade) Smith, parents James and Mona (Russel) Smith, brothers Robert and Frank Smith. Survived by sons, Michael (Donna) Smith of Pickerington, OH, Jeffrey (Merrie) Smith of Orient, OH; grandchildren, Lori (Ken) Karns, Michael (Michelle) Smith, Fred Smith, Valerie Smith, Heather Parrett, Megan Larrabee; brothers, James Smith, Pt. Pleasant, WV, Cecil Smith, Pt. Pleasant, WV; sister, Audrey (Charles) Clendenin, New Richmond, OH; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Friday 1 PM. Pastor Dwight Bennett officiating. Interment Union Grove Cemetery, Canal Winchester. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019