Smith, William
1947 - 2020
William E. Smith, 73, passed away on September 6, 2020. He was predeceased by wife Angela Smith. Raised in Worthington, OH, he was the son of William C. Smith, Jr and Berniece Smith. After retiring from many years as an entrepreneur, he retired to be an author and sports radio host. He is survived by his children, Kristina Elkins (Ed), Kevin Smith (Julie), and Kimberly Graves. As well as 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren - Amy, Hailey, and Matthew - which held a special place in his heart. For pictures and further information on William Smith, please visit www.WilliamESSmith.com
. Celebration of Life will be held on October 10, 2020 at 2pm in the Annex at High Street Baptist Church, 7399 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43235. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the High Street Baptist Church Wednesday Night Children's Ministry - Link available on above website. To send condolence to the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com