Sorden Jr., William

William "Bill/JR/Junior" Franklin Sorden Jr. went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on November 5, 1928 in Chester Twp., Meigs County, Ohio to William Franklin Sorden Sr. and Christine (Wolfe) Kessler. He was a 1947 graduate of Chester High School in Chester, Ohio. He retired from Sorden Tool & Machine Inc. He is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Gray Martin and step-mother Mona Sorden. Surviors include his wife, Mary Ann (Shier/Hobson) Sorden; son, Mark (Nancy) Sorden; daughter, Dianna Martin; three step-sons, Charles (Teresa) Hobson, Carl Hobson and George (Sonya) Hobson; step-daughter, Kathleen Hobson; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 6 great step-grandchildren; and special cousins, Mary Kathryn (Tuttle) Rose, Charles Sorden and Raymond Wolfe; and ex-wife, Aubry (Bailey) Spore. A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date.







