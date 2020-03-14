|
Speaks, William
1947 - 2020
William (Bill) Robert Speaks Jr. was born December 7, 1947 in Washington D.C. to the late William and Kathleen Speaks. He passed away on March 12, 2020 in Newark, Ohio. Bill graduated from Newark High School in 1965 and then went on to complete his bachelor's degree at Otterbein College where he played football, basketball and baseball. Bill began his career teaching English, as well as coaching football and baseball at the high school level. After transitioning into business, Bill went on to become the CEO of National Auto Care Corporation, where he spent the majority of his career. Bill was a devout Christian and long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church in Gahanna, Ohio. His passion was working with young men as a coach. He helped to begin the Columbus Sharks Youth Baseball Club and then served as an assistant coach for the Columbus Crusaders football team. Bill is survived by Jacki, his wife of 42 years, and his sons, Randall and Dustin (wife, Lauren). Bill also had three grandchildren, Ellie, Joshua and Liam. Memorial service to be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Columbus Crusaders Youth Sports Program at 1491 Polaris Parkway, Suite 337, Columbus OH 43240. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020