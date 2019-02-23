|
|
Stark, William
1940 - 2019
William (Bill) Dale Stark, age 78, born March 3, 1940, in Amarillo, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Lena Stark, sister Kay, beloved daughter Amanda and his ever-present side-kick dog, ChiChi. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 52 years, Mara lovingly called "Lacite", son Drew (Amy Giller), grandson Tate and granddaughter Lulu, brother James Stark and sister Carol (Willie) Barnicoat-Whitten, sisters-in-law Ina (Bob) Milroy, Ligsma Varpa, and brother-in-law Val (Nancy) Petritis, cousins in Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and worked as plant manager at Abbott Labs in Alta Vista, Virginia, and Columbus where he retired after 37 years. Bill was a member of Worthington Presbyterian Church. Even though he was raised in Texas, Bill became a fanatical Buckeye supporter and attended most football games. He was an avid golfer, and one of his proudest moments (outside of his family) was when he had a hole-in-one at Hickory Hills Golf Club where he was a member. He was also proud of being named MVP for college basketball at Austin College and for being on the runner-up team for the World Series Little League Regional Championship. He loved spending the winters in Marco Island, FL, visiting with friends and partners-in-crime around the pool. His zest for life and love of people made him a friend to everyone he met. But most of all he was a family man, from a generation where he worked hard without complaint and provided more for his children than they could ever really thank him. When being introduced, he loved to say, "I'm Bill to the men and "sweet William'" to the ladies." Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 N. High St., Worthington, OH with the memorial service immediately following at noon in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be sent to The Childhood League, 674 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com or www.dispatch.com/obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019