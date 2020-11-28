1/
William Stelzer
1926 - 2020
Stelzer, William
1926 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Stelzer, 93, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Stelzer; sons Richard (Dianne) and Mark (Amy); grandsons Jacob (Rory) and Nicholas (Amanda); great granddaughter Ricky Lynn; brother James (Elizabeth); brother-in-law Harold Fisher; sister-in-law Rosemary (Richard) Hensley, and many other loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH, 43230 on Wednesday, December 2, from 2pm-5pm. Bill's funeral service will be held the next morning at 11am; attendance is limited to family only due to current COVID-19 restrictions. For those wishing to be present in spirit, a live webcast will be available on his www.Schoedinger.com tribute wall shortly before the service begins. For those that wish to go to the graveside, interment will follow the service at Jefferson Township Cemetery in Blacklick, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children online or by mail (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org ; Shriners Hospitals for Children: Processing Center- PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL, 32886). To share condolences, view the webcast, or see full obituary details, visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
live webcast will be available on his www.Schoedinger.com
DEC
3
Interment
Jefferson Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Guest Book

