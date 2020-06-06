Stilson, William

1959 - 2020

William Earl Stilson II answered his final roll call June 2, 2020. Bill was born July 10, 1959, the only son of Jerry H Stilson and Marilyn Miller. He was predeceased by his wife and mother of their four boys, Nancy J Stilson. Bill was also preceded in death by his older sister Suzanne Stilson, who died June 22 2010. Survived by his four loving sons Jeremiah, William, Thomas, and Joseph. Also survived by beloved Sister Amy Louise Stilson and her husband Giorgio Pogliano, and their three daughters Valentina, Jennifer, and Olivia of Turin, Italy, in addition to Suzanne's son, his nephew William Alden Edgar. He leaves behind one grand-daughter, Lydia July Amstutz-Stilson, in addition to cousins Becky Stilson and Barbara Huff and their children. Bill was a soldier, reaching the rank of Major in the Army Corp of Engineers, of the 983rd Engineer Battalion (Combat) (Heavy), serving the United States Army Reserve for 23 years. Bill was a civil engineer and served his community as president of WE Stilson Consulting group, contributing to a wide variety of city and municipality engineering projects over the years. Bill was a drummer and lover of music, instilling in his sons a great sense of appreciation for both playing and experiencing live music. He was an avid outdoorsman, who greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is also survived by his bird dog Rosie whom he adored. Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 12 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Northeast Chapel Columbus, 3047 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43231, 614-818-1188. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with the service starting at 11am . In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any donations be made towards a funeral fund.



