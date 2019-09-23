|
Stomps, William "Bill"
1925 - 2019
William Marmet "Bill" Stomps, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1925 to the late William and Ruby Stomps. A native of Mansfield, Ohio, Bill chose to graduate early from Stow High School in 1944, so he could enlist in the Naval Air Corps. He was a proud World War II veteran. Bill earned an Industrial Engineer degree from Ohio University, where he also competed on the wrestling team. He worked as head of the Engineer Department at Corroon & Black for most of his career. A member of the Masons, Bill achieved the 50 year award. He was also a blood donor and was involved in charities such as Meals on Wheels and the Memorial Tournament. Bill was active and adventurous throughout his life, enjoying golf, swimming, boating, card games and travel. He visited Lakeside, Ohio for 50 years, where he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Stomps; daughter, Lea (Don) Coburn; son, John (Gigi) Stomps; grandchildren, Michelle (Cory) Garlough, Rebecca (Ethan) Houts, Michael and David Stomps; step-grandchildren, Stephen (Val) Coburn and Meghan (Tony) Medlock; great grandchildren, Isaac and Elijah Houts. Family will receive friends from 4-5 PM on Thursday, September, 26, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a memorial service will be held at 5 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or to . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019