The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stomps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Stomps


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
William "Bill" Stomps Obituary
Stomps, William "Bill"
1925 - 2019
William Marmet "Bill" Stomps, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1925 to the late William and Ruby Stomps. A native of Mansfield, Ohio, Bill chose to graduate early from Stow High School in 1944, so he could enlist in the Naval Air Corps. He was a proud World War II veteran. Bill earned an Industrial Engineer degree from Ohio University, where he also competed on the wrestling team. He worked as head of the Engineer Department at Corroon & Black for most of his career. A member of the Masons, Bill achieved the 50 year award. He was also a blood donor and was involved in charities such as Meals on Wheels and the Memorial Tournament. Bill was active and adventurous throughout his life, enjoying golf, swimming, boating, card games and travel. He visited Lakeside, Ohio for 50 years, where he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Stomps; daughter, Lea (Don) Coburn; son, John (Gigi) Stomps; grandchildren, Michelle (Cory) Garlough, Rebecca (Ethan) Houts, Michael and David Stomps; step-grandchildren, Stephen (Val) Coburn and Meghan (Tony) Medlock; great grandchildren, Isaac and Elijah Houts. Family will receive friends from 4-5 PM on Thursday, September, 26, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a memorial service will be held at 5 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or to . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now