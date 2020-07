Or Copy this URL to Share

Swank, William

William "Bill" Loit Swank, 82, of Weatherford, passed away on June 19, 2020, at his home in Weatherford, TX, surrounded by his family. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1pm July 25, 2020, at Africa Cemetery, 5175 South Old State Rd., Lewis Center, OH. Bill was born on November 15, 1937 in Columbus, OH.



