|
|
Sweet, William
1925 - 2019
William Scanlon "Papa Bill" Sweet, Westerville, Ohio, (formerly of West Jefferson), passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by all his surviving children and many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born March 22, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio to John Charles and Estelle Lenore (Marks) Sweet. Preceded in death by wife Janice Levine (McCartney) Sweet and son William Daniel Sweet. Survived by children, David (Kate) Sweet, Pat Tonn, Mary Ann (Joel) Baker, James (Carmen) Sweet, Jon (Andrea) Sweet, Scott (Elizabeth) Sweet, Joel (Michael Agee) Sweet, Amy (Michael) Quinn, Susan (Bryan) Marczika, Molly (Matt) Elston. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1943 and served during World War II. He received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during service in the Philippines as a member of the 37th Infantry Division of the Ohio National Guard. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1951 with a degree in Social Administration. Bill was retired from Westinghouse Electric Company. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. at his church home Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio with Pastor Tim Loehrke officiating. Family will receive friends during calling hours at the church on Thursday, May 23 from 5-8 pm, as well as one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Columbus Honor Flight, or SourcePoint Delaware County supporting their Meals on Wheels program where he served as a volunteer for the last six years until his passing.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019