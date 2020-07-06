1/
William T. Moriarty
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moriarty, William T
1945 - 2020
William T. Moriarty, age 74, of Columbus, passed away suddenly June 30, 2020. William was a graduate of Aquinas High school, attended The Ohio State University and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a yardmaster William loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Irene Moriarty, wife Shirley and grandsons Matthew Flowers and Dustin Lindsey. He is survived by his children, Lisa, Lori, and William Jr. Moriarty; grandchildren, Tiffany, Jessica, and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Orianna, Ariella, and Karma. Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday at Schoedinger Grove City, where a Rosary Service will be held at 8PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks to ensure safety for everyone attending. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, July 10 at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, 1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204. Rev. Fr. Jeff Rimelspach celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of William or watch his life tribute video.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Rosary
08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved