Moriarty, William T
1945 - 2020
William T. Moriarty, age 74, of Columbus, passed away suddenly June 30, 2020. William was a graduate of Aquinas High school, attended The Ohio State University and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a yardmaster William loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Irene Moriarty, wife Shirley and grandsons Matthew Flowers and Dustin Lindsey. He is survived by his children, Lisa, Lori, and William Jr. Moriarty; grandchildren, Tiffany, Jessica, and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Orianna, Ariella, and Karma. Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday at Schoedinger Grove City, where a Rosary Service will be held at 8PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks to ensure safety for everyone attending. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, July 10 at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, 1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204. Rev. Fr. Jeff Rimelspach celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a favorite memory of William or watch his life tribute video.