Stich, William Terry

1951 - 2019

William Terry Stich, 68, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Terry, the owner and proprietor of Starchild, a sports card, sports memorabilia, non-sports collectible card game store, was an avid collector and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey fan. He was born in Hastings, Pennsylvania and grew up in Waynesburg, PA. He met his wife, Judith "Judy" of 42 years when they both were attending Pennsylvania State University. Terry's first career was in Hotel and Beverage Management. He worked a variety of positions at Holiday Inn, Sheraton, and other privately owned Hotel/Restaurant establishments. His second career was a stay-at-home Dad caring for their three children. It was truly his third career, opening Starchild, which became his lifelong avocation. He started Starchild in Indianapolis then opened in Gahanna, Ohio in 2001. He is preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Regina Custer, his brothers Charles David Custer, Ivan James Custer, and his sister Joan Antoinette Custer. He is survived by his wife, Judith Anne "Judy"; sons, Troy Alexander Stich, Denis Ivan Stich; daughter, Adrienne Marie Stich; daughter-in-law, Lis Harvey; and two grandsons, Penn Atticus and Paul Charles Ryder. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Buckeye-Rolling for a Cure. 100% of every dollar raised by Pelotonia Riders goes directly to fund cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019