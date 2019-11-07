|
|
Thomas, William
1924 - 2019
William George "Bill" Thomas, age 95, of Gahanna, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. Bill served in WWII as a combat medic in the Army Air Corps. He then went on to graduate from West Virginia University. Bill retired from the Department of Taxation, State of Ohio in 1992. He has been member at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church for over 50 Years. Bill loved to spend time with family and friends. He especially loved his Notre Dame football and yearly trips to Las Vegas. He is preceded by his wife Maggie and 7 siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Begley, Becky (Rich Hurley) Lewis, and Joanne (Aaron) Flinner; grandchildren, Joel (Stephanie) Lewis, Andy (Kaitlin) Flinner, Sarah and Jessie Begley, Shannon and Tyler Hurley; great grandchildren, Hudson Lewis, Kinsley Flinner; brother, Robert Thomas; and sister, Eva Powell. His family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. Funeral Mass 11am Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corner Rd, Gahanna. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In his memory contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or share a memory. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers Cheryl and Toya from Mt. Carmel Hospice East and Jennifer and Mindy from Visiting Angels. The family would also like to thank his neighbors the Malos and Clays for their love and support over many years.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019