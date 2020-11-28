Thomas Jr, Rev. Dr. William "Butch"
Rev. Dr. William Thomas, Jr., age 73, passed peacefully on November 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Private family memorials will be held in Los Angeles on December 11 and in Columbus on December 16. The Columbus memorial will be held at WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. The Columbus services will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. For extended obituary, please visit www.whitesfh867.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Rev. Dr. William Thomas, Jr. Memorial fund at the Little White Chapel, 1711 N. Avon Street, Burbank, CA 91505 or to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com