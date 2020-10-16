Cunningham, William Thomas "Tommy"

1949 - 2020

William Thomas "Tommy" Cunningham, 71, born September 5, 1949 in Maysville, Ky., died October 12, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Mayberry, daughter Charlotte Cunningham, sister Sherlene Coles and brother Gregory Cunningham. Survived by wife, Gloria, daughters Carolyn and Dynita, sons Thomas, Kevin and Christopher, step-daughters Shavonn and Ashley, brothers Robert, George Richard and Jeffrey and sisters Celeste, Carolyn, Frances Ann and Wanda. He also leaves brother-in-law Richard, and numerous friends, grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private family viewing but no service. Arrangements by Leaf Cremation.



