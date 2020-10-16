1/1
William Thomas "Tommy" Cunningham
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cunningham, William Thomas "Tommy"
1949 - 2020
William Thomas "Tommy" Cunningham, 71, born September 5, 1949 in Maysville, Ky., died October 12, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He is preceded in death by his mother Margaret Mayberry, daughter Charlotte Cunningham, sister Sherlene Coles and brother Gregory Cunningham. Survived by wife, Gloria, daughters Carolyn and Dynita, sons Thomas, Kevin and Christopher, step-daughters Shavonn and Ashley, brothers Robert, George Richard and Jeffrey and sisters Celeste, Carolyn, Frances Ann and Wanda. He also leaves brother-in-law Richard, and numerous friends, grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private family viewing but no service. Arrangements by Leaf Cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leaf Cremation
4325 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
(678) 398-9266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved