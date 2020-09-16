Timmins III, William
1969 - 2020
William "Bill" Dawson Timmins III, died Friday, September 11 2020 of cardiac arrest. He was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne (Dyke) Timmins. He is survived by his wife, Britni; his father, William Timmins Jr.; and his sister, Lori (Allen) Pritchard; as well as extended family. Bill graduated from Westerville North High School in 1987 and attended the Ohio State University, later transferring to Otterbein University to major in theater. Bill was a talented, charming and sensitive man who was loved dearly by family and friends. He will always be missed. To view Bill's complete obituary, visit www.shaw-davis.com
