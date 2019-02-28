|
|
Trimble, William
1933 - 2019
William Pitt Trimble, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Lorain, Ohio on January 1, 1933 to the late George and Gladys Trimble. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He attended Wittenberg University and graduated from The Ohio State University. Bill retired from Nationwide after 34 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Masons, Community Lodge #684 in Upper Arlington. He enjoyed reading, studying history, camping, genealogy, and humor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Pat Trimble; daughters, Stacy Hido, and Kathryn (Yasushi) Akasaka; granddaughters, Maya and Emma; brother, James (Marlene); sisters, June Wearsch, and Judy (Michael) Shann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Bill will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus, Ohio. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Church of the Redeemer Memorial Fund. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory of Bill.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019