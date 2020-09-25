1/
William Unger
Unger, William
William "Bill" Unger Jr., age 84, of South Bloomingville, Ohio, passed away, September 22, 2020. To view his full obituary and to send letters of condolences go to: www.brownfuneralservice.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Camp Oty' Okwa
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss!
Alex Castro, Coworker of Evan Thorpe
Coworker
September 25, 2020
I will remember Bill either sitting on the porch or in his dump truck. I have gotten to know him from Jen and I being riding buddies since 1990. Bill and Jen had an amazing family and my heart felt sympathy is with you all.
Julie Freeland
Friend
