William Unger

Unger, William William "Bill" Unger Jr., age 84, of South Bloomingville, Ohio, passed away, September 22, 2020. To view his full obituary and to send letters of condolences go to: www.brownfuneralservice.net
I will remember Bill either sitting on the porch or in his dump truck. I have gotten to know him from Jen and I being riding buddies since 1990. Bill and Jen had an amazing family and my heart felt sympathy is with you all.
Julie Freeland
Friend
