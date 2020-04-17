|
|
White, William W. "Bill"
1934 - 2020
Bill White passed away on April 16, 2020 due to complications related to back and neck surgeries and COVID-19. He spent the past three months primarily at the OSU Wexner Medical Center and ultimately at the Convalarium of Dublin. Bill was born on November 28, 1934 in Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert A. and Martha White. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia (Pratt), who was always by his side; his dedicated daughter Lori Lynn George (Paul), beloved daughter Julianna White; stepdaughter Rheta, special grandson Sean, and stepson Bobby Gallagher who he raised as his own. Bill will be terribly missed by his brother Bob White (Patricia), sisters Cynthia Tinkler, Jennifer Wisecarver and Deborah White (Craig Cooperider). He also leaves behind his sons, John and Bill, grandchildren Billy, Mandii, Zak, Renee Kay, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. First and foremost, Bill loved and adored his family. He enjoyed living at Buckeye Lake for the past 40 years, fishing and boating; always having fun and laughs with his many friends around the lake, at the Beach House Pub, AMVETS and the Moose. Bill and Patti loved their years spent as snowbirds in Lake Placid, Florida. Bill was an ironworker most of his life, affiliated with Local Union 172. He was an avid reader the past few years, reading a couple of mystery novels a month. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Buckeye Lake. A celebration of Bill's life will be held later this summer when conditions allow. Arrangements entrusted to O'SHAUGHNESSY COMPANY (614-221-2311). Visit www.oshaughnessycompany.com to share your memorial messages.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020