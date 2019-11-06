|
Walker, William
1945 - 2019
William Lawrence Walker, age 74. Sunrise May 11, 1945 and Sunset November 2, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave., 43207. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WALKER/ALLEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019