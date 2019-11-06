Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for William Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walker


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Walker Obituary
Walker, William
1945 - 2019
William Lawrence Walker, age 74. Sunrise May 11, 1945 and Sunset November 2, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave., 43207. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WALKER/ALLEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -