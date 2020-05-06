William Wallace Keethler
1933 - 2020
William Wallace Keethler "Bill", 86, of Worthington, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by father Robert S. Keethler, mother Edythe, and "Brothers" Robert (Bob). He is survived by three adult children, William Wallace Keethler II "Billy", wife, Kim, children, Mary, Ava, Liam, and Shea; daughter, Lynette Crabtree, children, Adam, Daniel, Joe, Casey, their spouses, and 8 great grandchildren; Kim Keethler Ball, husband, David Ball, children, Anna, Vince, John, and Lisa; sister-in-law, Carol Keethler, nephew, Mike; nieces, Peggy, Rebecca, and Kathy. Bill was generous in spirit and loved to laugh. He liked his pals, having fun, and was a generous present giver and good time guy. He is fondly remembered by Billy's friends as "Super K." He graduated from The Ohio State University where he lettered in varsity soccer after serving as a paratrooper in the military during the Korean conflict. He worked long and hard as a real estate developer. Bill loved his cabin in Canada, boating, and fishing. He was an avid golfer and in later years loved boating in Florida. He was proud of his family.Private graveside service and burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Walnut Grove Cemetery
