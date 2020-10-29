1/
William "Bill" Warren Jr.
1931 - 2020
Warren Jr., William "Bill"
1931 - 2020
William "Bill" R. Warren Jr., 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 21, 1931 to the late William Sr. and Margaret (Downey) Warren. He is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law John (Judy) Warren, and son-in-law Daniel Roberts. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 53 years, Sue; and devoted children, William (Michele) Warren, Kim Roberts, Missi (Tim Diddle) Warren, Greta (Jeff) Robb; grandchildren and pride and joy, Brooke Warren, William Lucas, Cade, and Jack Warren, Rebecca Roberts, Cole, and Liam Robb; sisters, Patty (John) Heckler, Peggy (Gene) Watson; as well as, extended family and friends. Bill was a graduate of West High School, proud alum of The Ohio State University and a US Air Force Veteran. He worked as a Claims Manager at Grange Mutual Insurance for over 35 years. He will always be remembered by his gentle loving spirit, quick Irish wit and love of Buckeye football. At the family's request, there will be a private memorial mass with a celebration of life to be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Williams name to the St. Anthony Catholic Church. Condolences may be made at www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
