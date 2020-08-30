Weakley, William
1939 - 2020
William F. "Butch" Weakley 81 of Lockbourne, passed away on Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He was born Feb. 1, 1939 in Charleston, MO to the late John and Callie Weakley. William retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years and was in during Vietnam. Also later retired from DSCC in Columbus working in the heat plant. A member of Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol I. (Hink) Weakley; children, William Jr. (Lois) Weakley of IN., Kenneth (Kevin) Weakley on MN., John (Makala) Weakley of TX., Sharon (Rick) Williams of AZ., Richard (Renee) Weakley; step children, Debra McCoy of TN., John (Tonya) Overby of Circleville, and Michael (Teresa) Overby of Williamsport; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; half brother William Squires of MD. , also numerous other half brothers and half sisters; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tues. Sept. 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union, 156 Mechanics St. Lockbourne with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating. Those attending should Mask and practice social distancing. Interment will follow in Fernwood Cemetery. Military Graveside by Wright-Patterson Honor Guard and AMVETS 2256. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville . Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com