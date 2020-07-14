William West

West, William
William David West, the youngest of 12 children born to Joseph and Hazel West, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is survived by two sisters, Lenora Faye West Hamilton and Rosalee Kay West Dawson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Memorial services will be 1P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery with military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Friends may call from 11A.M. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. www.coxburkittfh.com