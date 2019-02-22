|
Wheeler, William
1924 - 2019
William O. Wheeler, age 95, of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at StoryPoint Grove City. William retired from the Department of Mental Health. He was a 8th Army Air Corp. WW II Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Carol Wheeler. Survivors include his children, Mitch (Ruth Ann) Wheeler, Mike Wheeler and Kay (Ray) Knight; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A private family entombment will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019