Willford, William
William Willford, passed away on 5/2/2020. William "Bill" Willford was staying at The Laurels of Hilliard and enjoyed staying there. He had the opportunity to meet genuine great people that took care of him. Bill was a generous person and would do anything for you. He graduated from Briggs High School Bill was the General Manager at Reptile Hut and enjoyed traveling and participating in show events. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and cookouts with his family at Lake A&W State Park. Bill loved and cared for his aunt Olive Henderson and called her everyday to "check in" with her to see how she was doing. Olive deeply loved and cared for Bill and lived close by for many years. Bill deeply loved Alicia Brumfield his fiancé very much who he was so proud of and spoke very highly of her. He was looking forward to moving into a new home with her. For full obituary, please visit Dayfuneralservices.com.
William Willford, passed away on 5/2/2020. William "Bill" Willford was staying at The Laurels of Hilliard and enjoyed staying there. He had the opportunity to meet genuine great people that took care of him. Bill was a generous person and would do anything for you. He graduated from Briggs High School Bill was the General Manager at Reptile Hut and enjoyed traveling and participating in show events. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and cookouts with his family at Lake A&W State Park. Bill loved and cared for his aunt Olive Henderson and called her everyday to "check in" with her to see how she was doing. Olive deeply loved and cared for Bill and lived close by for many years. Bill deeply loved Alicia Brumfield his fiancé very much who he was so proud of and spoke very highly of her. He was looking forward to moving into a new home with her. For full obituary, please visit Dayfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.