Williams, William

William Andrew Williams was born on May 15 1961. He went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Alston, father Richard Williams, sisters Louise Williams, and Jackie Gamble. William "Bill" Williams went to (East High School) where he gained an appreciation for sports especially basketball! Bill worked for the Veterans Memorial where he retired after 33 years. Bill was a very hard worker. A devoted son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams; brother, Dave (Loretta) Williams; and sisters, Terrie Watkins, and Tina Thornton. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. He will be forever missed. Memorial Service will be held at the Harvey Alston Sr. Elks Lodge, East Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43205, Sunday 10/11/2020, 2-5pm. MASKS are required and LIMITED seating due to COVID.



