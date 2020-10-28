Alls, Jr, Willie
1948 - 2020
William "Willie" Henry Alls, Jr., passed away on October 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents William H. and Ethel M. Alls, and grandson Isaiah M. Alls. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Alls; sons, Michael Alls and William (Vanesha) Alls; brother, Ian (Janella) Alls; sister, Carol Alls; step-daughters, Tenia Howell and Leslie (Eric) Douglas; aunt, Jeannie Doughty; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, located at 3700 Refugee Road, Columbus, Ohio 43232, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 11am-12pm, at which time, there will be a celebration of life. Visit WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
for extended obituary and live stream information. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate.