|
|
Moore, Willie B.
1927 - 2019
Willie B. Moore, 91, of Lockbourne, OH, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. He retired as Groundskeeper from Forrest Lawn Cemetery and was a member of the Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union. Willie is survived by wife of 65 years, Juanita J. (Nungester) Moore; brother, Richard "Dick" Moore, sisters, Hazel Garrett and Helen (Don) Wollin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH with Funeral Service on Sat., March 9 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lockbourne CCCU, 137 Mechanic St., P.O. Box 263, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019