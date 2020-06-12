Blanton, Willie "Curtis"
Willie "Curtis" Blanton, age 95, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Oil Springs, Kentucky to the late Hobart and Stella (Pennington) Blanton. Curtis was a proud American. He served in the 142nd Infantry, 36th Division of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Star, and the European Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Stars. You could always find him with his hand over his heart to salute America whenever the Star-Spangled Banner was being played. He spent his entire life in Jackson County, but moved to Columbus in the early 60's where he worked almost 20 years as a crane operator at Columbus Steel Supply. He is survived by his son, Randall (Dorothy) Blanton of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Shenna Blanton of Lucasville, Ohio and Beverly Blanton of Jackson, Ohio; brothers, Carmen and Callahan Blanton; sisters: Meda Reese, Mavis Burton, and Mammie Atkins; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Lida Ann (Coons) Blanton and Marjorie Alean (Scurlock) Blanton; son, Dwayne, Blanton; daughter, Cindy Blanton; brother, Calvin Blanton; sisters: Mable Spencer, Marie Spradlin, and Milva Adams. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Burial will be in Horeb Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.