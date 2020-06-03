Willie Burroughs
1937 - 2020
Willie Mae Greer Burroughs, 82, born October 17, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio passed June 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Everett Elson of 25 years and parents Lacey and Cecile Greer. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert Burroughs; sons, Chuck, Russell and Joey (Jennifer) Elson all of Ohio; stepsons Robert Burroughs of Alexandria, VA and Jason Burroughs of Ohio and her three brothers and two sisters. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she dearly loved as well as many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 1:30, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, 43230. Graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor John Pearson. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

