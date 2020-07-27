1/1
Pastor Willie Cupe
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Cupe, Willie
1919 - 2020
Pastor Emeritus and Founder of Greater Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ (later changed to Greater Liberty Temple church) peacefully passed away at the age of 101 yrs. old on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1919 in Abbeville, Alabama to the union of Lazarus and Sara Jane Cupe. Elder Cupe pastored for over 40 years (he mentored lots of pastors, elders and ministers in and out of the city) until his retirement on December 31, 1999 and became pastor emeritus. He was a man endowed with great wisdom. He had a love for music and dearly loved the young people and became know affectionately as "Dad" Cupe. His entire life centered on living for God and bringing others into the fold with his teachings and awesome preaching. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mother Earrie Cupe and his parents Lazarus and Sara Jane Cupe and 12 siblings. He leaves to cherish his memories his faithful daughter and caretaker, Rini Cupe, Columbus, Oh; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Visitation 10am and Home Going Service at 11am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd., 43219, Columbus, Oh, Bishop J. Donald Washington, Pastor. Mask and Social Distancing are mandatory. He will be eulogized by his dear friend and son in the gospel, Pastor Ozell Northern of The Mt. Olivet Church of God in Christ, Dayton, Oh. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Oh. Funeral arrangements entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Oh 43211, (614) 267-8310. To Stream the service, view the video tribute, order flowers and to offer condolences to The CUPE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved