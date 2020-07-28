Pastor Cupe, Willie
1919 - 2020
Pastor Emeritus and Founder of Greater Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ (later changed to Greater Liberty Temple church) peacefully passed away at the age of 101 yrs. old on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1919 in Abbeville, Alabama to the union of Lazarus and Sara Jane Cupe. Elder Cupe pastored for over 40 years (he mentored lots of pastors, elders and ministers in and out of the city) until his retirement on December 31, 1999 and became pastor emeritus. He was a man endowed with great wisdom. He had a love for music and dearly loved the young people and became know affectionately as "Dad" Cupe. His entire life centered on living for God and bringing others into the fold with his teachings and awesome preaching. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mother Earrie Cupe and his parents Lazarus and Sara Jane Cupe and 12 siblings. He leaves to cherish his memories his faithful daughter and caretaker, Rini Cupe, Columbus, Oh; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Visitation 10am and Home Going Service at 11am Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd., 43219, Columbus, Oh, Bishop J. Donald Washington, Pastor. Mask and Social Distancing are mandatory. He will be eulogized by his dear friend and son in the gospel, Pastor Ozell Northern of The Mt. Olivet Church of God in Christ, Dayton, Oh. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Oh. Funeral arrangements entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Oh 43211, (614) 267-8310. To Stream the service, view the video tribute, order flowers and to offer condolences to The CUPE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com