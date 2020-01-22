|
Felder Jr., Willie
2001 - 2020
Willie "EBN ROO" Felder Jr, age 18. Sunrise September 29, 2001 and Sunset January 11, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Refuge Baptist Church, 400 N. 20th Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The FELDER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020