Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Gaddis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Gaddis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Gaddis Obituary
Gaddis, Willie
1927 - 2020
Willie L. Gaddis, 93, born January 31, 1927, Montrose, MS., entered eternal rest April 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Willie and Eunice (McGee) Gaddis, wife Vivian Gaddis, and daughter Debra Sawyer. Mr. Gaddis will lie in repose Friday 4-7pm, First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. The family has planned private services at this time. A memorial tribute is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions can be sent to Willie and Vivian Gaddis Foundation for K.I.D.S., Willie Gaddis Scholarship, P.O. Box 360832, Cols OH 43236. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caliman Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -