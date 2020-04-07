|
|
Gaddis, Willie
1927 - 2020
Willie L. Gaddis, 93, born January 31, 1927, Montrose, MS., entered eternal rest April 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Willie and Eunice (McGee) Gaddis, wife Vivian Gaddis, and daughter Debra Sawyer. Mr. Gaddis will lie in repose Friday 4-7pm, First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. The family has planned private services at this time. A memorial tribute is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions can be sent to Willie and Vivian Gaddis Foundation for K.I.D.S., Willie Gaddis Scholarship, P.O. Box 360832, Cols OH 43236. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020