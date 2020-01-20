|
|
Hopkins, Willie Mae
1940 - 2020
Mother Willie Mae Hopkins, age 79. Sunrise September 10, 1940 and Sunset January 15, 2020. Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the HOPKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020