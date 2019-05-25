Home

Willie Mae Strozier


Willie Mae Strozier Obituary
Strozier, Willie Mae
1923 - 2019
Willie Mae Strozier, age 95. Sunrise August 12, 1923 and Sunset May 19, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The STROZIER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019
